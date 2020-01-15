Bird flu detected in E Hungary, 115,000 ducks destroyed

Hungarian food safety authority Nebih on Wednesday said it detected avian flu virus at a duck farm in Hajdu-Bihar County (E Hungary).

Nebih said it had started to destroy the 115,000 ducks on the farm. It will also establish a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone around the site.

Nebih said the ducks were probably infected by wild birds from a nearby lake and advised poultry farmers to keep their birds in enclosed areas.

Nebih made the announcement of the discovery of the H5N8 strain of the virus days after finding the same strain at a turkey farm in Komarom-Esztergom County (N Hungary). There 53,500 birds were destroyed.