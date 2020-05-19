Budapest Zoo to reopen after lockdown lifted

The Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden will re-open on Wednesday after closing in March to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The zoo is limiting daily visitor numbers to 2,500 and all ticket sales will take place online. Indoor areas will be closed to visitors and no presentations that draw crowds will take place, the zoo said.

The zoo, one of the oldest in the world, usually draws around 1m visitors a year.

The zoo was allowed to re-open under a government decree, in force from Monday, lifting a number of curfew restrictions in the capital.