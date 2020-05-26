Govt submits 2021 budget bill to Parlt

Finance Minister Mihaly Varga submitted the 2021 budget bill to Parliament on Tuesday. Mr Varga ceremoniously presented the budget, in paper and digital form, to House Speaker Laszlo Kover in Parliament.

The minister said one of the budget’s aims is to help create jobs to make up for the ones lost because of the coronavirus pandemic. The government estimates GDP could grow by 4.8pc next year.

The government’s 2021 budget bill allocates about HUF 3,000bn for a healthcare and pandemic defense fund, Mr Varga said in a video earlier on Monday. Next year’s budget will be one for “re-starting the economy”, he added.