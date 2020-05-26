Hell Energy subsidiary plans HUF 24bn hotel in Tata

Avalon Center, a member of Hell Energy group, is planning on building a 120-room, 5-star hotel with a HUF 24bn investment on the lakeside of the “Old Lake” in Tata (W Hungary), Hell communications head Peter Pantl said on Tuesday.

Construction work could take 12 months, Mr Pantl said and it would involve opening a restaurant in a refurbished horse stable and building an underground parking lot.

The investment would create 100 jobs and provide the local municipality with HUF 100m annual tax revenue.

Avalon already operates a catering complex in Miskolctapolca which employs 170 workers and was built with a HUF 9.5bn investment.