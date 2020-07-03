Hungary wheat yield estimated at 4.3-4.4 tonnes per hectare

Hungary’s National Agriculture Council (NAK) estimates the wheat yield will reach 4.3-4.4 tonnes per hectare this year, based on preliminary data, state secretary for farming and rural development Zsolt Feldman said after a meeting of the Harvest Coordination Commission.

Farmers will harvest wheat from about 900,000 hectares this year, Mr Feldman said.

He noted that farmers had reported damages from drought on 300,000 hectares, while 10,000 hectares are under standing water because of recent heavy rain.

Last year, the average yield for Hungary’s wheat crop was close to 5.3 tonnes per hectare. Wheat was harvested on an area of just over 1,000,000 hectares.