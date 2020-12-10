Consensus close on matter of conditionality, Orban says in Brussels

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said a consensus on the debate over conditionality is close ahead of a European Union summit in Brussels on Thursday.

“We are just one inch from reaching a consensus,” Mr Orban said in a doorstep statement. ”We are very, very close to reaching a good agreement for the unity of the European Union,” he said. ”We are fighting for the unity of our common continent and…for the victory of common sense,” he added.

He said that when the nations of Europe are in real need because of the pandemic and the economic consequences “we have to behave reasonably”.