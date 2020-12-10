BUX rises, outperforms Western European peers

The Budapest Stock Exchange’s main BUX index finished up 1.05pc at 41,103.01 Thursday after gaining 2.57pc on Wednesday.

The BUX index rose early in the morning and following that it was above the break-even mark all day. The index showed mixed movement, often changing direction but shortly before the end of the session it was moving upwards.

In Western European markets major indices were mixed as investors were uncertain if the UK and the EU would manage to reach a post-Brexit trade agreement by the weekend.

OTP was up 0.93pc at HUF 12,960 on turnover of HUF 10.67bn from a HUF 18.13bn session total.

MOL was up 1.94pc at HUF 2,106 on turnover of HUF 3.87bn.

Magyar Telekom was unchanged at HUF 380 on turnover of HUF 163m.

Richter gained 0.80pc to HUF 7,580 on turnover of HUF 2.85bn.

The bourse’s mid-cap BUMIX finished 0.35pc lower at 3,431.99.

Elsewhere in the region, the WIG-20 in Warsaw was down 0.51pc while Prague’s PX index lost 1.38pc.

Western Europe’s major indices were mixed near the end of trading. The FTSE100 in London gained 0.88pc, the DAX30 in Frankfurt was down by 0.10pc, and the CAC40 in Paris rose 0.26pc.

International oil prices were up as the per barrel price of Brent was up by 4.01pc at USD 50.84 and the per barrel price of WTI was up 4.33pc at USD 47.48.