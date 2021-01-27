Hungary culls wild boar to contain ASF

Lajos Bognar, Hungary’s chief veterinarian said Hungary’s wild boar population must be culled to prevent the spread of African swine fever (ASF) in an interview on public television on Wednesday.

Mr Bognar told news channel M1 that the recently drafted national action plan on the country’s wild boar population allows hunters to cull with both guns and traps.

He noted that ASF, which can spread to pigs on farms, can cause serious economic damage through the infection and destruction of livestock or trade bans.