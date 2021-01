Hungary’s three-month rolling average jobless rate reached 4.2pc in December, edging down 0.2 percentage point from the previous month, but climbing 0.9 percentage point from twelve months earlier, data released by the Central Statistics Office (KSH).

The rate covers unemployment among people between the ages of 15 and 74.

In absolute terms, there were 196,500 unemployed, 7,300 fewer than in the previous month, but 41,300 more than a year earlier.