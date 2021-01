Year-on-year wage growth in Hungary reached 8.6pc in November, edging down from 8.8pc in the previous month, data released by the Central Statistics Office (KSH) on Friday show.

In absolute terms, the average gross monthly wage for full-time employees stood at HUF 438,200. The average net wage was HUF 291,400.

Calculating with twelve-month CPI of 2.7pc in November, real wage growth stood at 5.7pc.