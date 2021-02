Dio 896, which sells artificial fertiliser and plant protection products, has completed a HUF 662m upgrade of its silo technology, the company told.

The upgrade, supported by HUF 364m in European Union and state grant money, ensures homogenous temperature and humidity conditions in its silo system.

Dio 896, based in Hodmezovasarhely (SE Hungary), had net revenue of HUF 7.6bn in 2019, public records show.