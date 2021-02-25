Publication of the evaluation study on the CAP’s impact on knowledge exchange and advisory activities

Common agricultural policy (CAP) measures are generally effective, efficient, relevant, coherent and add value with regard to knowledge exchange and fostering advisory activities and innovation in the agricultural and forestry sectors and in rural areas.

However, there are weaknesses, including a low uptake of measures (reaching about 10pc of the EU farms and 20pc of CAP beneficiaries) and implementation varies across Member States.

These are among the key findings of the evaluation support study on the Common Agricultural Policy’s impact on knowledge exchange and advisory activities published today by the European Commission.

Photo: European Union