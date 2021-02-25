Stable EU agri-food trade continues throughout January-November 2020

The latest monthly agri-food trade report released today shows stability in January-November 2020, despite challenges from the coronavirus pandemic. EU exports reached 168.5 billion euros, an increase of 0.9pc compared to the same period last year, while imports amounted to 112.3 billion euros. euros, an increase of 0.4pc.

As a result, the EU enjoyed an agri-food trade surplus of EUR 56.2 billion, an increase of 2pc compared to 2019. China remained the main destination for the growth of EU agri-food exports. , with a demand for pork, wheat and infant food, contributing to an increase of 3.71 billion euros in the total value of exports. A wide range of products has resulted in an increase of € 600 million in the value of EU agri-food exports to Switzerland.

Cereals and dairy products have led to growth in the value of exports to the Middle East and North Africa region, especially in the case of Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Morocco.

The value of EU exports to the US fell by € 496 million, with spirits and wine being the main products affected. The value of EU exports also declined in the cases of Singapore and Japan.

Regarding trade with the UK, EU exports registered a slight increase of € 15 million compared to January-November 2019. EU exports of wheat, pasta and Pastry shops particularly benefited, although sales of wine, spirits and liqueurs and poultry meat declined. Compared to the previous period in 2019, EU imports from the UK decreased by € 1.44 billion.

Canada remained a growing source of EU agri-food imports, with an increase of € 854 million driven by rapeseed and durum wheat.

