Winter 2021 Economic Forecast: A challenging winter, but light at the end of the tunnel

Europe remains in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. The resurgence in the number of cases, together with the appearance of new, more contagious strains of the coronavirus, have forced many Member States to reintroduce or tighten containment measures. At the same time, the start of vaccination programmes throughout the EU provides grounds for cautious optimism.

The Winter 2021 Economic Forecast projects that the euro area economy will grow by 3.8pc in both 2021 and 2022. The forecast projects that the EU economy will grow by 3.7pc in 2021 and 3.9pc in 2022.

The euro area and EU economies are expected to reach their pre-crisis levels of output earlier than anticipated in the Autumn 2020 Economic Forecast, largely because of the stronger than expected growth momentum projected in the second half of 2021 and in 2022.