Hungary trade volume expands in February, KSH confirms

Hungary’s trade volume expanded in February after contracting in the previous month, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) confirmed in a second reading of data on Thursday.

Exports edged up 1.9pc year-on-year to EUR 9.698bn and imports rose 5.3pc to EUR 8.848bn. In January, exports had contracted 5.2pc, while imports declined 10.5pc.

The trade surplus came to EUR 849m in February. Trade with other European member states accounted for 78pc of exports and 73pc of imports. Hungary’s terms of trade remained unchanged.

For the period January-February, exports slipped 1.6pc year-on-year to EUR 18.472bn and imports dropped 2.8pc to EUR 16.768bn. The trade surplus reached EUR 1.704bn.