January 2021 sees decline in agri-food trade

In January 2021, EU agri-food exports decreased by 11pc compared to January 2020, reaching a total value of €13.5 billion. Imports attained a value of €9.1 billion, 16pc less than in January 2020.This decrease comes after a longer period of continuous increase in exports. This led to an agri-food trade surplus for January 2021 standing at €4.4 billion, an increase of 3.6pc compared to January 2020. These are amongst the main findings outlined in the monthly trade report for January 2021, published today by the European Commission.

EU exports to the UK declined in value by €792 million compared to January 2020. Falls were also recorded in export values to the USA (a decline of €254 million), Russia (a drop of €110 million), Japan (a decrease of €66 million), and Saudi Arabia (down by €62 million).

On the other hand, the value of exports to China rose by €146 million, driven by growing demand for pig meat and coarse grains, as well as rapeseed and sunflower oils. Increased export values were also recorded in relation to Chile (up by €29 million), Pakistan (up €24 million) and Norway (up €24 million).

Agri-food imports from the UK dropped by €874 million compared to January 2020. Further drops were recorded in the values of imports from Argentina (down by €126 million), the United States (down €88 million), and Indonesia (down €83 million). However, values increased for imports from Malaysia (by €25 million), India (€21 million), Brazil (€14 million), and Nigeria (€13 million).