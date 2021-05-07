Novel food: Commission authorizes insect as food for the first time

Member states approved a proposal from the European Commission, allowing the use of dried yellow mealworms as a novel food. Following a rigorous scientific evaluation by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), this is the very first authorization to place insects as novel foods on the market in the EU. This novel food can be used as a whole dried insect as a snack or as an ingredient in a number of food products, for example as a powder in protein products, cookies or pasta products.

The Farm to Fork strategy identifies insects as an alternative protein source that can support the EU’s transition to a more sustainable food system. Millions of people already consume insects every day.

In addition, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) qualifies insects as a healthy and highly nutritious food source high in fat, protein, vitamins, fiber and minerals. The formal Commission decision will be adopted in the coming weeks.