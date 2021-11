The forint traded at 370.01 to the euro on the interbank forex market around 5:30 in the evening on Monday, recovering a fraction after weakening as far as 370.28 late in the day, a new historical low.

The new low passed the previous one, of 369.87, reached on April 1, 2020.

The forint traded at 328.58 to the dollar, slipping from 325.02 late Friday. It fell to 353.24 from 350.75 to the Swiss franc.