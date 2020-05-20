Danubius Hotels to re-open some accommodations

The Danubius Hotels group will re-open some hotels outside of the capital from May 29, ahead of the long weekend for the Pentecost holiday, the company said.

Danubius Hotels will re-open hotels in Balatonfured, Buk and Gyor from the May 29. A hotel in Balatonfured will re-open from mid-June, and the first Budapest hotel will open afterward.

Danubius Hotels has stepped up hygiene and taken other precautions at the hotels to ensure the health safety of guests.

A number of the company’s hotels were renovated during closures because of the coronavirus pandemic.