IKEA Hungary sales climb 8.5pc

Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA’s sales in Hungary rose 8.5pc to HUF 98bn in its business year ended August 31, IKEA regional retail manager Mounia El Hilali said on Thursday.

Ms El Hilali said IKEA’s online sales in Hungary doubled as the pandemic impacted shopping habits.

IKEA’s local headcount increased 13pc to 1,557, she added.

Regional commercial manager Federica Barberis said IKEA will invest almost HUF 21bn in Hungary in the coming three years to upgrade processing and delivery of online orders and set up three more pick-up points in central, southwest and eastern Hungary.

Last year, IKEA opened three new pick-up points.

IKEA business development manager Eva Mala Beluska said stores in Hungary would open “sustainability points” where customers can pick from a broader selection of recycled and used furniture at discounted prices starting this year. IKEA will also offer replacement parts and advice on how to extend the lifespan of furniture there, she added.