The EU trade agenda is set to have an overall positive impact on the EU economy and the agri-food sector, according to a new study published.Trade agreements are due to result in substantial increases in EU agri-food exports, with more limited increases in imports, creating a positive trade balance overall. The study also confirms that the EU’s approach to grant a limited amount of lower duty imports (through tariff rate quotas) is the best approach in terms of protecting specific vulnerable agri-food sectors in the EU.

Publication link: https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/info/files/food-farming-fisheries/trade/documents/jrc-cumulative-economic-impact-of-trade-agreements-on-eu-agriculture_en.pdf