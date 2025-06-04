Commission launches strategy to enhance water security for people, economy and environment

The Commission adopted the European Water Resilience Strategy aiming at restoring and protecting the water cycle, securing clean and affordable water for all and creating a sustainable, resilient, smart and competitive water-economy in Europe.Water is key to our existence, but today we can no longer take water for granted. Europe has been hit by extreme weather events, including catastrophic floods, prolonged droughts and forest fires. This affects citizens, farmers, environment and businesses alike, with impacts on health, disruption of energy, food and drinking water supply and growing economic losses across the EU

This comprehensive strategy will support Member States in managing water more efficiently, both through implementation of current EU water legislation and through over 30 actions.